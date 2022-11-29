2,035 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Five Below by 27.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,023,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Citigroup increased their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.37.

FIVE opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.46. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.