Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,168 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $53,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of LYB stock opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.