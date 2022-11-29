Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,094,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,713 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,259,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

