Credit Suisse AG Acquires 137,322 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,894,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,322 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $51,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,887,000 after acquiring an additional 308,328 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,447,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.