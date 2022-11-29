Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,317 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.28% of Stericycle worth $51,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Markel Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,371,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

