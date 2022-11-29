Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 19.01% of AgileThought worth $49,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in AgileThought by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in AgileThought by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AGIL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

AgileThought Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.20. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts expect that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 14,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $56,759.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 873,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,563.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,297 shares of company stock worth $115,601 in the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AgileThought Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.