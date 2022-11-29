Credit Suisse AG Has $49.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $49,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $41,939,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGX opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $84.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

