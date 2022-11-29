Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $239,000 in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Tecnoglass Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass
In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.