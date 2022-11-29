Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $239,000 in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

TGLS opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.