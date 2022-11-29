Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $238,000 in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 9.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

