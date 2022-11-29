Credit Suisse AG Sells 94,156 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 923,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,156 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.18% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $56,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,191.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

