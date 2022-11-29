Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Fastenal worth $50,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.