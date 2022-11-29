Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 162.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

