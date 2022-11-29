Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $241,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,569,000 after buying an additional 105,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

