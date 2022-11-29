Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 887,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $53,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,770 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,885,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,020,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

