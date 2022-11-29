Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 9,751 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBGS. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

JBGS opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.93.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.01%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

