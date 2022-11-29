Prudential PLC Sells 406 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

