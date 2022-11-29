Prudential PLC Acquires 65 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $606.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.