Prudential PLC Sells 46 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $359.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

