Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 183.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 6.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $216.91 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.22.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

