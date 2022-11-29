Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 183.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 6.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Illumina Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $216.91 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.22.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.