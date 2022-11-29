Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 47,881 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,881 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of YUM opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.