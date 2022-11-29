Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Alcoa by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 523,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

