Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

