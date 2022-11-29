Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Entegris were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Stock Performance
Shares of ENTG stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.49.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.
Entegris Profile
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entegris (ENTG)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.