Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $3,893,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $221.40.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

