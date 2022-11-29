Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

TSN stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after buying an additional 409,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

