Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $248.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

