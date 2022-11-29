State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in State Street by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

