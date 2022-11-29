Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $6.44 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $331.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

