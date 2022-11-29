Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.