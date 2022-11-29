Ossiam Grows Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pentair were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 524,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Pentair Trading Down 3.6 %

Pentair stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

