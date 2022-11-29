Natixis Investment Managers International Invests $401,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.42. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

