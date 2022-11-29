Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 1,793 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 59.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.89) to €54.90 ($56.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TTE opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.