Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 25,883 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,883 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

