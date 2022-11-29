Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 24.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 16.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

