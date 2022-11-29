Natixis Investment Managers International Has $392,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.89. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

