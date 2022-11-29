Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 66,583.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

NYSE PNW opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

