Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

