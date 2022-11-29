Ossiam Purchases 4,312 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 665.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Splunk were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Argus dropped their price objective on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Splunk Trading Down 2.3 %

Splunk Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.43.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.