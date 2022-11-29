Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $662.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.