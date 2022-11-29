iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

IWB opened at $217.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

