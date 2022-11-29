Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Crown were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after buying an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Crown by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,220,000 after buying an additional 360,402 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after buying an additional 333,628 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Insider Activity

Crown Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

