Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Block by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Block by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Block by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,401,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,187,128 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

