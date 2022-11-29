Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 19,054 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($39.18) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

