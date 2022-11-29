Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $217.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.