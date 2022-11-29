Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

NYSE TGT opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

