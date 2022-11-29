Ossiam Purchases New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $952,718,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $7,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,718,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,478 shares of company stock worth $80,792,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

