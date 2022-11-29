Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.89) to €54.90 ($56.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

