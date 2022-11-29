Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,575 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

