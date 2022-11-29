Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

NYSE:STT opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

