Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 94,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GMAB opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S Profile

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.12.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

